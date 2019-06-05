Assad Joins Eid Prayers in Damascus
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad attended a mosque in the capital Damascus on Wednesday for prayers marking the end of Ramadan, pictures posted by state media showed.
Assad joined dignitaries including the country's top Muslim cleric Ahmad Badredine Hassoun for the prayers in the Hafez al-Assad Mosque named after his father and predecessor as president.
In previous years, Assad has marked the start of the Eid al-Fitr holiday with rare visits outside the capital.
Last year, he visited the city of Tartus, in the heartland of his Alawite sect on the Mediterranean coast, where key ally Russia maintains a naval base.
In 2017, he visited the central city of Hama.
Support from Russia, and from Iran and its allies, has enabled Assad's forces to claw back most of the territory they lost in the early years of the devastating civil war which erupted in 2011.
Good man Assad, he deserves a Medal from Lebanon for his safeguarding of our borders alongside Hezbollah.
Good man ya Ali? If the bearded goat kills 300,000 Shi3a in Lebanon to stay the head of the terror organisation would you call him good? Assad has killed over 300,000 Syrians and displaced millions of his own countrymen to stay in power and you call that good? Life is hard on most folks but its a lot harder on people who are handicapped by their stupidity. Each posting you place here only emphasis your ability to get dumber as time goes by rather than learn anything.....
Look at the monkeys gathering around the giraffe. They all deserve the rope (not to be mistaken with robe)
lol SOS you mean the ASSad ASS kissers? like his father he has to be surrounded by these subservient slaves to stay in power. Kill thousands and then show up for Eid prayers and your a good Samaritan lol. Poor Syria for the next 50 years they are akin to Ali above...a hopeless case....