Trump Says Xi Meeting at G20 'Scheduled'

President Donald Trump on Monday said he still expects to talk with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the upcoming G20 summit, warning he will impose new tariffs if there is no meeting.

"Yes it would," Trump told CNBC television when asked if a failure by Xi to come to the summit later this month in Japan would lead to the huge new tariffs kicking in.

But Trump said the meeting was "scheduled" and "I think he will go."

"I would be surprised if he didn't go," Trump added. "I think he's going, I havent heard that he's not. We're expected to meet."

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, meanwhile, says he had "no information at present" on Trump-Xi talks.