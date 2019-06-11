U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Syrian Mogul for Aiding Assad
The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on Samer Foz, a Syrian industrialist behind high-end developments, including the Four Seasons hotel in Damascus, for allegedly enriching President Bashar al-Assad.
"This Syrian oligarch is directly supporting the murderous Assad regime and building luxury developments on land stolen from those fleeing his brutality," Sigal Mandelker, the undersecretary of the treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in an announcement.
You beat me to it, yes, if my memory doesn’t betray me Michel Aoun “gave” him (sold) the Lebanese citizenship. Apparently, he’s one of many deserving persons Bassil was referring to a couple of days ago.
The president of Lebanon is the bearded goat ha ya Ali? The same one who embraced the Israelis a few years back.... Yes Israel the same master you serve.
We should give leb nationality to big investors who have lots of money provided they invest here. This will create jobs.
Not to refugees who will ask for handouts.
Cyprus gives nationality to over 2million $ investors.
Syria, its regime and partners are our enemy as much as Natanyahu is. So if an Israeli friend of Natanyahu wants to invest 10 millions in Beirut he should get the citizenship. Next time, think before typing ya mowaten.