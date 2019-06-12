Satterfield Back in Beirut for Border Talks

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State David Satterfield arrived in Beirut Tuesday evening reportedly carrying the Israeli response to the proposals on the demarcation of the border between Lebanon and Israel, amid information that his mission has recorded a “progress,” media reports said on Wednesday.

Satterfield on Wednesday held separate meetings with Speaker Nabih Berri and Energy Minister Nada al-Bustani.

Al-Joumhouria daily said that Satterfield, accompanied by US Ambassador Elizabeth Richard, held a meeting directly after his arrival on Tuesday with Director of Political Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ghadi Khoury and briefed him on the latest developments regarding the border demarcation.

Said meeting was held at that level on the instructions of Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil who happens to be in London, said the daily.

Satterfield is expected to meet with Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Wednesday.

Although the visit has not been set yet, the US envoy is expected to visit the Baabda Palace to meet with President Michel Aoun.

Satterfield is reportedly conveying an Israeli response to Lebanon's proposal not to set a time frame for talks between the two sides which are held under the UN flag at UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura.