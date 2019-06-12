U.S. Stocks near Flat amid Ongoing Trade Uncertainty

Wall Street stocks were little changed early Wednesday amid uncertainty over ongoing U.S.-China trade developments, while tepid U.S. inflation data boosted speculation of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

Analysts described the muted open as a continuation of Tuesday's session, when major indices edged lower after surging over the prior week.

About 30 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was unchanged at 26,048.64.

The broad-based S&P 500 was down less than 0.1 percent at 2,884.47, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 0.2 percent to 7,804.48.

Falling prices for energy and used cars held down U.S. inflation in May, extending the long run of soft price pressures.

The Consumer Price Index -- which tracks costs for household goods and services -- rose a token 0.1 percent last month compared to April, matching analyst forecasts, the Labor Department reported.

Analysts continue to watch for trade developments, with Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare citing news reports discussing "how the US and China aren't making much of an effort these days to arrange new trade discussions."