Hariri Warned Aoun over CEDRE Implementation, Sunni 'Anger'

Prime Minister Saad Hariri warned President Michel Aoun during their latest meeting in Baabda over the current situation in the country, highly-informed ministerial sources said.

“Aoun and Hariri were very frank to each other and the premier told Aoun that should the situation continue as it is, we will face a difficulty in implementing the recommendations of the CEDRE conference, which was aimed at helping us rise from our economic and social crises,” the sources told Asharq al-Awsat newspaper in remarks published Sunday.

Hariri also warned Aoun over “the state of anger that is engulfing the Sunni community.”

“Stability in the country requires making everyone feel that they are equal and that there is neither a defeated or oppressed sect nor another acting as if it has a surplus of power allowing it to intimidate others,” the sources added.

The Aoun-Hariri meeting came after a war of words sparked by remarks attributed to Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil, who is Aoun’s son-in-law.