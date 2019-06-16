Netanyahu Inaugurates Golan Settlement Honoring Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday inaugurated a new settlement in the occupied Golan Heights, in honor of his key ally U.S. President Donald Trump.

Netanyahu unveiled a "Trump Heights" sign to mark the site of the new settlement, which comes after the U.S. president in late March recognized Israeli sovereignty over the part of the strategic plateau it seized from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day war.

Israel later annexed the area in a move never recognized by the international community.