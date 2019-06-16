Mobile version

Netanyahu Inaugurates Golan Settlement Honoring Trump

by Naharnet Newsdesk 16 June 2019, 18:35
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday inaugurated a new settlement in the occupied Golan Heights, in honor of his key ally U.S. President Donald Trump.

Netanyahu unveiled a "Trump Heights" sign to mark the site of the new settlement, which comes after the U.S. president in late March recognized Israeli sovereignty over the part of the strategic plateau it seized from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day war.

Israel later annexed the area in a move never recognized by the international community.

SourceAgence France Presse
Middle East
Missing issa89 16 June 2019, 20:53

A Godless person honoring another Godless person. Prophet Moses would have destroyed these frauds.

Thumb kanaanljdid 16 June 2019, 21:35

You think Moses would have enjoyed Arab regimes and mentality ?

