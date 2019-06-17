Netanyahu Calls for 'Snapback Sanctions' if Iran Violates Nuclear Deal
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Iran should be immediately hit with sanctions if it surpasses a uranium stockpile limit set under the 2015 nuclear deal.
"Should Iran make good on its current threats and violate the nuclear agreement, the international community will need to immediately impose the sanctions regime that was agreed upon in advance, the 'snapback sanctions'," Netanyahu said.
