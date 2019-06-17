Erdogan Blames Egypt 'Tyrants' for Morsi's Death
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday blamed Egypt's "tyrants" for the death of former Egyptian president Mohammed Morsi who died in a Cairo hospital after fainting during a court session.
"History will never forget those tyrants who led to his death by putting him in jail and threatening him with execution," Erdogan, a close ally of Morsi, said in a televised speech in Istanbul.
says the tyrant himself! What about the thousands that you jailed, killed and tortured?
Of course, the Muslim Brotherhood is financed by Qatar who happens to be Turkey and Iran’s best pals. Morsi is gone, the next one is endogan . It’s less likely for the Qatar sheikh unless a coup happens within the princely family. The Jamaa Islamiya in Lebanon should also be dismantled pronto.
If Erdogan truly believes Egypt is responsible he should raise the issue at the UNHRC.