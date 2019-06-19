Egypt Accuses UN of Seeking to 'Politicise' Morsi Death

Egypt accused the United Nations on Wednesday of seeking to "politicise" the death in court of the country's first democratically elected president Mohamed Morsi by calling for an "independent inquiry".

Foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez said he condemned "in the strongest terms" the call by the spokesman for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Rupert Colville, for an independent investigation into Morsi's death on Monday.

Hafez said it was a "deliberate attempt to politicise a case of natural death."