Oil Jumps 6% after Trump Says Iran Made 'Very Big Mistake'

Oil prices jumped Thursday on rising U.S.-Iran tensions, with gains accelerating on a cryptic tweet by U.S. President Donald Trump after Iranian forces shot down a U.S. spy drone.

"Iran made a very big mistake!" Trump tweeted in his first public reaction to the strike.

Near 1505 GMT, U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate climbed 6.3 percent to $57.13 a barrel, while Brent futures in London gained 4.7 percent to $64.69 a barrel.