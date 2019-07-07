Contacts Underway to Secure Cabinet Session on Thursday

Political contacts are underway in a bid to reach consensus over holding a Thursday cabinet session, media reports said.

"Until Saturday, the contacts had not managed to find an exit that prevents a rift in the government, amid the growing dispute over the demand of (Lebanese Democratic Party chief Talal) Arslan and the Free Patriotic Movement that the Mt. Lebanon security incidents be referred to the Judicial Council," al-Hayat newspaper reported on Sunday.

"Although the current stances do not indicate that there is a majority that backs this choice, efforts to hold the session through consensus are necessary, instead of adding a new rift that would obstruct the work of the government," al-Hayat added, quoting political sources.

Sources following up on the contacts meanwhile said 14 ministers -- who represent the FPM, its allies and Hizbullah -- are in favor of referring the case to the Judicial Council at the moment.

"They need two more ministers in order for this referral to enjoy the majority of votes (16 out of 30)," the sources added.