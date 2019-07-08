Report: STL Tells Lebanon Same Culprits behind Hariri Murder, 3 Other Attacks

The U.N.-backed Special Tribunal for Lebanon has determined that the same culprits are behind the assassination of ex-PM Rafik Hariri and three other bomb attacks, a media report said on Monday.

“Lebanese authorities have been informed of the conclusion that the same culprits are behind the assassination of martyr premier Rafik Hariri and the assassination attempts against Marwan Hamadeh and Elias Murr and the murder of George Hawi,” MTV said, quoting informed sources.

“Delving further into the details might lead to linking more crimes and assassinations to this file, such as those against Gebran Tueini, Samir Kassir, May Chidiac and others,” the sources added.

The STL has tried four Hizbullah operatives in absentia over their alleged involvement in Hariri's murder.

The trial ended in September 2018 and the judges are deliberating over the verdicts.