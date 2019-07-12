Kuwait Arrests 'Terrorist' Cell Linked to Muslim Brotherhood

Kuwaiti authorities have arrested members of a "terrorist" cell linked to Egypt's outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, the interior ministry said on Friday.

A statement carried by the state-run news agency KUNA said the militants were allegedly members of a "terrorist cell", including some who have been "convicted of terrorism" and sentenced to jail in Egypt.

"Those arrested carry Egyptian nationalities and belong to the Muslim Brotherhood organisation," the ministry said.

The suspects, it said, are wanted by Egypt where some of them have been sentenced to up to 15 years in jail.

The interior ministry did not disclose how many people were arrested and said investigations were ongoing.

Egyptian authorities have led a crackdown on Muslim Brotherhood members after the military overthrew Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in 2013.

Later that year Egypt outlawed the Muslim Brotherhood and declared it a "terrorist organization."

Egypt and its allies, including Gulf powerhouses Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, consider the Muslim Brotherhood a "terrorist" organization.