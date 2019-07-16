Kuwait's Return of Egyptian Dissidents Unlawful, Says HRW

Kuwait's deportation of eight Egyptian dissidents linked to the Muslim Brotherhood is unlawful and put them at "grave risk" of torture and prosecution, Human Rights Watch said on Tuesday.

The Gulf state announced on Friday that secret police arrested the men on charges of being members of a "terrorist" cell who had been sentenced to prison in Egypt.

Kuwait's deputy foreign minister Khaled al-Jarallah told reporters on Sunday the men were handed over to the Egyptian authorities.

"The deportation of the men appears to violate Kuwait's obligations under international law," HRW said in a statement.

The New York-based rights group called on Kuwait to end further deportations to Egypt of anyone at risk of mistreatment.

"Kuwaiti authorities have put at grave risk eight men who fled mass oppression in Egypt and thought they had found refuge in Kuwait," said HRW's Middle East and North Africa director, Sarah Leah Whitson.

"It's horrendous that Kuwait is acting at the behest of abusive Egyptian security agencies and returning dissidents to face torture and persecution."

Egyptian authorities have led a crackdown on Muslim Brotherhood members since the military overthrew Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in 2013.

Later that year Egypt outlawed the Muslim Brotherhood and declared it a "terrorist organisation".

Egypt's regional allies, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, also consider the Muslim Brotherhood a "terrorist" organisation.