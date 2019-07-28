Mobile version

Hariri Dismayed but 'Will Not Resign'

by Naharnet Newsdesk 28 July 2019, 12:53
W460

Prime Minister Saad Hariri is dismayed by the political deadlock in the country but does not intend to resign, sources close to him said.

"The current talk about Hariri's resignation due to the accumulating crises is mere wishes and has not been discussed at all," the sources told LBCI TV on Sunday.

"Hariri has not mentioned resignation but he is dismayed by the current situation," the sources added.

Lebanon
Comments 2
Thumb s.o.s 28 July 2019, 13:48

if the " sources close to him " don't require anonymity why not divulge their identity?

Saad betrayed his father's legacy and his constituents

Reply Report
Thumb galaxy 28 July 2019, 14:06

Resign and spare us your continued incompetence, weakness, and lack of vision.

Reply Report