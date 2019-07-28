Hariri Dismayed but 'Will Not Resign'
Prime Minister Saad Hariri is dismayed by the political deadlock in the country but does not intend to resign, sources close to him said.
"The current talk about Hariri's resignation due to the accumulating crises is mere wishes and has not been discussed at all," the sources told LBCI TV on Sunday.
"Hariri has not mentioned resignation but he is dismayed by the current situation," the sources added.
0128 July 2019, 13:48
if the " sources close to him " don't require anonymity why not divulge their identity?
Saad betrayed his father's legacy and his constituents