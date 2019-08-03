ISF Intelligence Branch Reportedly Says 'No Ambush' in Qabrshmoun

The Intelligence Branch of the Internal Security Forces has concluded its investigations in the file of the deadly Qabrshmoun incident and the president, the speaker and the PM have become in the picture of its conclusions, media reports said.

The ISF's probe determined that "there was neither an ambush nor an assassination attempt" against State Minister for Refugee Affairs Saleh al-Gharib, several newspapers reported on Saturday.

Gharib's bodyguards "opened fire first" and "the men of the area were in a state of self-defense," the probe concluded, according to the reports.

Gharib and his Lebanese Democratic Party have described the incident as an "ambush" and an "assassination attempt," demanding that the case be referred to the Judicial Council, a top Lebanese court that looks into crimes against national security.

The Progressive Socialist Party, whose supporters clashed with Gharib's convoy in Qabrshmoun, has accused the minister's bodyguards of opening fire on protesters in an attempt to force their way.

Two of Gharib's bodyguards were killed in the incident and a third was injured. The minister escaped unharmed as a PSP supporter was wounded.

The incident has sparked a poitical standoff in the country and forced the suspension of cabinet sessions.