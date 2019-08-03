ISF Intelligence Branch Reportedly Says 'No Ambush' in Qabrshmoun
The Intelligence Branch of the Internal Security Forces has concluded its investigations in the file of the deadly Qabrshmoun incident and the president, the speaker and the PM have become in the picture of its conclusions, media reports said.
The ISF's probe determined that "there was neither an ambush nor an assassination attempt" against State Minister for Refugee Affairs Saleh al-Gharib, several newspapers reported on Saturday.
Gharib's bodyguards "opened fire first" and "the men of the area were in a state of self-defense," the probe concluded, according to the reports.
Gharib and his Lebanese Democratic Party have described the incident as an "ambush" and an "assassination attempt," demanding that the case be referred to the Judicial Council, a top Lebanese court that looks into crimes against national security.
The Progressive Socialist Party, whose supporters clashed with Gharib's convoy in Qabrshmoun, has accused the minister's bodyguards of opening fire on protesters in an attempt to force their way.
Two of Gharib's bodyguards were killed in the incident and a third was injured. The minister escaped unharmed as a PSP supporter was wounded.
The incident has sparked a poitical standoff in the country and forced the suspension of cabinet sessions.
How can it be an ambush when Saleh al-Gharib admitted that his bodyguards opened fire at the demonstrators first. His thugs were going berserk running around firing.
https://vimeo.com/351316579
We already knew all of this, now it's been comfirmed by the ISF investigation. The Assad 5th column Talal Arslan must be really pissed at the cops for conducting their investigation.
However, this underlines a problem, the locals shouldn't have been armed in the first place just like the Palestinians or Hizbala terrorists.
That's why Hezbollah plays the "we are with Palestine" card.
It legitimates their arms on the grounds of Palestinian arms.
I think we should play their game and set a deadline. Give them for example till December 31 to liberate Palestine or else they surrender their weapons. The same applies to their Palestinian lackeys of osbat al Ansar and other criminal groups. Because we must liberate Lebanon from them if they don’t liberate their homeland quickly.
It's about time the LAF went into the Palestinian camps in force to search for illegal arms.