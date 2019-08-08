Report: Salameh Talks to Arab, Western Capitals to Avert 'Any Financial Threat'

Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh has communicated with several Arab and Western capitals in an attempt to avert "any possible threat, especially to the monetary situation," a media report said.

"Salameh explained the current situation to the Arab and foreign officials whom he communicated with, urging them to stand by Lebanon in this critical period and to find technical monetary solutions regardless of the local and foreign political crises," Nidaa al-Watan daily reported on Thursday.

"The governor sensed the presence of limited and specific solutions, amid Arab and international dismay over the Lebanese government's policies and the disputes of its components," the newspaper added.

"Some Arab countries are mulling the possibility of depositing significant sums of money in Banque du Liban but are at the same time expressing certain reservations," the daily said.