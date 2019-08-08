Mobile version

Report: Salameh Talks to Arab, Western Capitals to Avert 'Any Financial Threat'

by Naharnet Newsdesk 08 August 2019, 13:21
Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh has communicated with several Arab and Western capitals in an attempt to avert "any possible threat, especially to the monetary situation," a media report said.

"Salameh explained the current situation to the Arab and foreign officials whom he communicated with, urging them to stand by Lebanon in this critical period and to find technical monetary solutions regardless of the local and foreign political crises," Nidaa al-Watan daily reported on Thursday.

"The governor sensed the presence of limited and specific solutions, amid Arab and international dismay over the Lebanese government's policies and the disputes of its components," the newspaper added.

"Some Arab countries are mulling the possibility of depositing significant sums of money in Banque du Liban but are at the same time expressing certain reservations," the daily said.

Lebanon
Comments 9
Missing un520 08 August 2019, 14:37

Throwing money into a bottomless pit, Im not sure if that is such a good idea. Neither is filling up incompetent and dishonest politicians pockets.

Thumb beatryce 08 August 2019, 17:05

Mon ami Chrétien Jaafar
"Rien ne va plus".....c'est ça! J'appelle sayyed hassan maintenant!

Thumb s.o.s 08 August 2019, 19:47

Not only he’s the best BDL governor,because he’s the only one but he’s also in the World’s top 10 central bank governors. He’s skilled like Carlos Ghosn, and like him his has his own flaws... but without him Lebanon would have sunk years ago.

Thumb justice 08 August 2019, 16:18

Thumb justice 08 August 2019, 16:18

Thumb lubnani.masi7i 08 August 2019, 16:23

His move has done more harm than good especially when this information was leaked.

Thumb s.o.s 08 August 2019, 19:44

