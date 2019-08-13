Hong Kong Stocks End with Big Losses

Hong Kong shares sank more than two percent Tuesday following steep losses on Wall Street, with investors hit by worries over political unrest in the city as well as uncertainty about the China-US trade standoff.

The Hang Seng Index fell 2.10 percent, or 543.42 points, to 25,281.30.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.63 percent, or 17.73 points, to 2,797.26, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, shed 0.69 percent, or 10.36 points, to 1,498.63.