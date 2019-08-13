Mobile version

Hong Kong Stocks End with Big Losses

by Naharnet Newsdesk 13 August 2019, 11:33
W460

Hong Kong shares sank more than two percent Tuesday following steep losses on Wall Street, with investors hit by worries over political unrest in the city as well as uncertainty about the China-US trade standoff.

The Hang Seng Index fell 2.10 percent, or 543.42 points, to 25,281.30.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.63 percent, or 17.73 points, to 2,797.26, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, shed 0.69 percent, or 10.36 points, to 1,498.63.

SourceAgence France Presse
Business
Comments 0