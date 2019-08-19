Report: U.S. Sanctions to Target Christian Ministers, Businessmen
U.S. sanctions will soon target Christian ministers and businessmen accused by Washington of aiding Hizbullah, a media report said.
“There is a lot of talk about U.S. sanctions on Hizbullah’s allies, especially those close to the presidency, the Free Patriotic Movement, the Marada Movement and the Syrian Social National Party,” al-Akhbar newspaper quoted “friends of Washington” as saying in remarks published Monday.
The U.S. administration sees “a need to expand the sanctions campaign to target politicians, including ministers, and businessmen who work inside and outside Lebanon, most of whom are supporters of the FPM, the Marada Movement and the SSNP,” the sources added.
Those who will be targeted are figures who are “close to FPM and Marada ministers as well as to the leaderships of the two movements,” the sources went on to say, noting that they are accused of facilitating Hizbullah’s transactions.
“Any sanctions will not be exclusively limited to fund transfer operations but will also completely impede the movement and travel of those targeted,” the sources added.
What!!!??? USA the killers of cristhians in the middle east, at the same time promoted the expation of israelis and the whaabis...
Hariri, the dog of ksa, go to USA demanding for santions against the catholics in Lebanon
al-Akhbar newspaper quoted “friends of Washington” as saying in remarks published Monday.
and “friends of Washington” confided in iranian owned and operated al-Akhbar newspaper.;)
Berri is shitting in his pants. His 95 gas stations in michigan and texas are at risk
Mrs. Lebanon first has earned my utmost respect and captured my wildest imagination for pointing out that Berri is indeed a Christian businessman allied with the presidency and may be included in the sanctions.
Good one Puppet, Lets hope that this does pan out and we see Clown and his circus get their just deserts!
For these "Christians" that got involved through supporting these groups while in the USA I say: "Play stupid games and win stupid prizes". We don't need KSA either. We don't need Iran. The sooner folks figure that out the better.