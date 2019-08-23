British PM Says Amazon Fires are 'International Crisis'
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday called the wildfires raging in the Amazon rainforest "an international crisis", ahead of a G7 summit that will hammer out a response to the issue.
"The fires ravaging the Amazon rainforest are not only heartbreaking, they are an international crisis. We stand ready to provide whatever help we can to bring them under control and help protect one of Earth's greatest wonders," he said on Twitter.
