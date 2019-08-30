Hasan Discusses Syrian Regugee Births with UNHCR

Interior Minister Raya el-Hasan discussed, with a delegation from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees led by Mireille Girard, issues related to Syrian refugees in Lebanon particularly birth registration for the displaced, the National News Agency reported on Friday.

Hasan told the delegation that she would issue a circular to local mayors urging them to put more effort in registering the births of displaced children, as per the relevant cabinet decision, according to NNA.

The delegation, in turn, told the Minister that cooperation between the Commission and the Ministry of Interior have recorded an improvement in birth registrations for Syrian children born in Lebanon from 21 percent to 50 percent in one year.

It was decided to make greater efforts to speed up the registration to include current births.