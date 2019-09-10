Timeline

10 September 2019, 11:21 Nasrallah on economic situation: The situation is not hopeless and there is a possibility to address it if there is the necessary seriousness. Not everyone is to blame for the financial crisis in Lebanon, which has its reasons, topped by corruption, the waste of funds and mismanagement.

10 September 2019, 11:19 Nasrallah: Lebanon has imposed itself on world powers and everyone contacted it after the latest Israeli attack, prior to the resistance’s response and during the resistance’s response. Lebanon must know that it is strong through the army-people-resistance equation and all countries in the world contacted our government to thwart us from retaliating to the Israeli aggression.

10 September 2019, 11:16 Nasrallah: Lebanon respects 1701 and Hizbullah is part of the government that respects this resolution but if Israel attacks, there will be no red lines at all.

10 September 2019, 11:12 Nasrallah: The government must defend the Lebanese and state institutions must not rush to execute the American desires in terms of sanctions.

10 September 2019, 11:07 Nasrallah: The resistance in Lebanon has been on the sanctions lists for years and this is not new. But when this aggression expands to target others in Lebanon – banks that have nothing to do with Hizbullah – this needs a different approach. We must reevaluate and study our choices well.

10 September 2019, 11:04 Nasrallah: In Lebanon, we reiterate our commitment to the natural, legitimate rights of the Palestinian people as honorable refugees on our land who are seeking to return to their land.

10 September 2019, 11:00 Nasrallah: The Palestinian stance is the main pillar in the confrontation against the U.S.-Israeli scheme. These people will protect their cause and holy sites.