Cabinet Plans Cost-Cuts in Public Administrations

Following the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Saad Hariri at the Grand Serail, the Minister of Information Jamal Jarrah read the following information:

The Council of Ministers continued discussing the budget items. We have entered in detail in the budgets of some ministries and completed some. Tomorrow we will hold another meeting at four in the afternoon. However, the most important decisions taken today were: to ask the Minister of Finance, in coordination with the Ministers of Energy, Water and Communications, to prepare a general vision aimed at saving the cost of electricity and communications in official administrations and public institutions.

The second decision was to ask the Minister of State for Administrative Reform, in coordination with the Minister of State for Technological Affairs, to prepare a general vision aimed at unifying the use and maintenance of information systems used in public administrations and institutions.

The third decision was to ask the Minister of Finance to prepare a general vision aiming at reducing the cost of cleaning and consumer goods in public departments and institutions.

The Minister of Labor suggested adding items to the draft budget in the following topics:

-Settle the situation of illegal foreign workers who entered Lebanon legally.

- Allow the Ministry of Labor to issue work permits to temporary foreign workers, i.e. those who work temporarily, especially in agricultural seasons.

On the subject of compiling schools, the Minister of Education and Higher Education was tasked to complete this file, and he compiled until now 35 schools, that each have less than fifty students. He should also compile teachers’ academies so that each governorate will have one academy for training the teachers of elementary levels in public schools.

These are the most important decisions taken by the Council of Ministers, and another meeting will be held tomorrow at four pm.