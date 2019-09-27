Hariri Announces Official Mourning Monday for Chirac

Prime Minister Saad Hariri issued a memorandum on Friday declaring an official mourning for the late former French President Jacques Chirac who passed away yesterday, Hariri's media office said.

The memorandum read as follows:

On the occasion of the passing of Lebanon’s friend, former French President Jacque Chirac, an official mourning will be observed during the burial ceremony on Monday September 30, 2019.

Flags on official administrations and institutions and municipalities will be lowered to half-staff and regular programs on radio and television stations are to be modified in accordance with the painful occasion.