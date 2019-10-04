U.S. Trade Deficit Widens in August as Exports Slow

America's yawning trade deficit rose by nearly $1 billion in August as weakening foreign demand and the churning trade conflict ate into U.S. exports, the government reported Friday.

Meanwhile, the strong U.S. dollar buoyed American imports of consumer items like mobile telephones as well as semiconductors and industrial equipment, according to the Commerce Department data.

As a result, the US trade balance crept 1.6 percent higher to $54.9 billion for the month, surpassing economists' expectations.