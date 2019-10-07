Thiem Wins 15th Title with China Open Crown

Top seed Dominic Thiem recovered from a set down to win the China Open final on Sunday and claim the 15th singles title of his career.

The Austrian defeated Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in Beijing.

Thiem, 26, beat former world number one Andy Murray on the way to the title and had also booked his spot in the prestigious season-ending ATP Finals.

The fifth-ranked Thiem strolled to the crown in the deciding set against Tsitsipas, who at 21 is a rising star of men's tennis.