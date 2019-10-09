Germany Accuses Turkey of Risking IS Resurgence with Offensive
Turkey "is willingly risking further destabilizing the region and a resurgence of IS" (Islamic State) by attacking northeastern Syria, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday.
"Syria needs stability and a political process... however, the Turkish offensive now threatens to cause a new humanitarian disaster," Maas said in a statement, adding that Berlin would "urge Turkey to end its offensive and to pursue its security interests peacefully."
