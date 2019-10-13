6 Out of 8 Already Qualified for ATP Masters in London

Six of the eight places at the ATP Finals in London have been decided, following the Shanghai Masters on Sunday.

Stefanos Tsitsipas was the sixth player to qualify when he beat world number one Novak Djokovic in Shanghai.

The remaining two places are still up for grabs with Alexander Zverev and Matteo Berrettini under pressure from Roberto Bautista Agut, David Goffin and Kei Nishikori.

The finals take place in London from November 10-17.

Qualifying standings for ATP Finals as of October 13

1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,225 points QUALIFIED

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 7,945 QUALIFIED

3. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5,875 QUALIFIED

4. Roger Federer (SUI) 5,690 QUALIFIED

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,525 QUALIFIED

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 3,730 QUALIFIED

7. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2,855

8. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,525