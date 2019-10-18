Aoun and Hariri Call Off Cabinet Session, PM to Address Nation

President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Friday called off a cabinet session scheduled for the afternoon amid massive protests across the country over government plans to hike taxes.

The cabinet session had been scheduled to be held at 2:00 pm at the Baabda Palace.

The decision to convene cabinet in an emergency session had been taken following phone talks overnight between Aoun and Hariri after the protests escalated and turned violent in some regions.

The protests, the biggest in recent years, have left two people dead and dozens injured while most roads in the country have been blocked.

Hariri's office meanwhile announced that the premier will address the nation from his office at the Grand Serail at 6:00 pm.