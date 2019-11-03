Report: Lebanon to Have 24-Minister 'Techno-Political Govt.'

President Michel Aoun is expected to set the date of the binding parliamentary consultations to form a new government within 24 hours, sources said.

“The government is expected to be comprised of 24 ministers and it will be techno-political, after a lot of parties rejected the formation of a purely technocratic government,” the unnamed sources told Kuwait’s al-Jarida newspaper in remarks published Sunday.

“Caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri is insisting on returning to the premiership with his own conditions and he has rejected ceding the post to a figure that is close to him,” the sources added.

“The sovereign portfolios – defense, foreign affairs, interior and finance – will go to non-provocative figures belonging to political parties or closely associated to them,” the sources said.

“The other portfolios will go to independent, or technocrat, figures,” the sources added.