Report: Lebanon to Have 24-Minister 'Techno-Political Govt.'
President Michel Aoun is expected to set the date of the binding parliamentary consultations to form a new government within 24 hours, sources said.
“The government is expected to be comprised of 24 ministers and it will be techno-political, after a lot of parties rejected the formation of a purely technocratic government,” the unnamed sources told Kuwait’s al-Jarida newspaper in remarks published Sunday.
“Caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri is insisting on returning to the premiership with his own conditions and he has rejected ceding the post to a figure that is close to him,” the sources added.
“The sovereign portfolios – defense, foreign affairs, interior and finance – will go to non-provocative figures belonging to political parties or closely associated to them,” the sources said.
“The other portfolios will go to independent, or technocrat, figures,” the sources added.
Lebanon requires no more than 10 technocrat ministers nothing else. these clowns think they can white wash the demands of the Lebanese people
The Chicago style Mafiosi approach to creating government must end
Political parties are not the ones to say yes or no
We the people are the ones that decide
If it contains figures we don't approve of or more political than technocrat ministers, WE will bring it down yet again and again.
Enough is enough
They will still try to place the same thieves under a different role and will want to return to business as soon as possible. There should be no acceptance to this.