Riot Police Scuffle with Protesters at Zaitunay Bay as Demo Held near Parliament

Riot police scuffled Tuesday evening with large numbers of protesters and prevented them from entering into the privately-run Zaitunay Bay promenade on Beirut’s waterfront.

Smaller numbers of protesters had earlier entered into Zaitunay Bay where they sat on the ground and chanted slogans demanding an end to seaside property violations and insisting that the area is public and not private property.

The evening protesters said they wanted to hold a public film screening inside Zaitunay Bay. They later gathered outside and engaged in a standoff with riot police.

“Hela, Hela, Hela, Hela, Hela, Ho, Zaituna is ours, sweetie!” they chanted.

Protesters had earlier staged a sit-in outside parliament building in downtown Beirut, demanding “the appointment of an independent prime ministers and forming a government of non-partisan experts.”