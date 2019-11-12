Report: New Proposal on Govt. Balances between Political Forces, Street Demands
Negotiations are underway over a new proposal for the formation of a new government which would “balance between the majority of political forces and the desire of street protesters,” a prominent ministerial source said on Tuesday.
“The meeting that was held yesterday between caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri and (caretaker Foreign) Minister Jebran Bassil was positive,” the source told MTV, noting that both Hariri and Bassil “are not setting preconditions, especially in terms of their personal presence in the government.”
Hariri had tendered his government's resignation on October 29 in response to pressure from unprecedented, massive and cross-sectarian street protests that have gripped Lebanon since October 17.
President Michel Aoun has delayed the binding parliamentary consultations for choosing a new premier in a bid to secure prior consensus on the premier and the shape of the new government.
The World Bank on Wednesday warned that the failure to quickly form a government that meets protesters' demands could lead to an even sharper economic downturn.
Mnee7a hay, “ if you don’t let us dream we won’t let you sleep “ though I find it too soft to my taste because the country is sinking fast...
Its a bit of an oxymoron statement as the only thing this government has not been able to tax or politically/rebelliously ban is peoples dreams. I guess she meant that metaphorically SOS....
Two weeks ago to the day all but two parties had agreed on a new 14 members government made up of professional technocrats, experts in their respective field; the two dissenters, the cowardly sewer rat and the corrupt embezzling dwarf. The corrupt embezzling dwarf because he has delusions of grandeur and thinks he can still be appointed president of this once great Republic. The cowardly sewer rat, a self declared salaried employee of the Islamic Republic of Iran, because he views Lebanon not as an independent Republic with internationally recognized borders, but as an extension of the Islamic Republic of Iran's land mass and thus integral to it's foreign policy.