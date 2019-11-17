Report: Efforts Underway to Convince Hariri to Lead New Govt.
After the proposed nomination of Mohammed Safadi for the PM post was dropped under popular and political pressure, there is inclination to task caretaker PM Saad Hariri with forming the new government, ministerial sources close to the Presidency said.
“The formula under which he might return to the post is being discussed,” the sources told Asharq al-Awsat newspaper in remarks published Sunday.
And as sources close to Hariri said he is still insisting on the formation of a technocrat cabinet as a precondition for returning to the post, the ministerial sources noted that there are efforts to convince the caretaker PM of a format that he has recently rejected.
The proposed solution calls for the formation of a government in which the four so-called sovereign portfolios – defense, interior, foreign affairs and finance – would be held by political figures. The rest of portfolios would go to technocrats.
Thugs and fake news are shaping the narrative of the Revolution.
The revolution isn't about food, free money and American buses. It's about people who wish to live with dignity, to have electricity 24 hours a day, receive a decent wage, have an effective waste management system, have a health care system that helps everyone and not just those who can afford it, ..... We have none of these because our current political system is failing us. Poking fingers at guilty parties is not going to help. All that we ask is that they leave. They don't have to do it all at once, but they will all need to leave.
I hope we have the foresight to begin to look for new leaders who will genuinely serve the Lebanese people and prepare them for the next election to usurp the political power that lies with the existing parties and forge a new future for all Lebanese.
the terrorist organization fears becoming more unpopular if they pick one of their pawns for their premiership, that's why they insist on having Hariri lead the cabinet.