Report: Two Equations Govern Formation of New Govt.

The political forces have floated two equations to form the new government amid ongoing delay, a media report published Monday said.

According to al-Akhbar newspaper, the first equation is a government led by Saad Hariri but not containing Jebran Bassil while the other is a government in which the two men would be both inside or outside the government.

If the parties don’t lean to any of the two equations anytime soon a “new postponement” of the binding parliamentary consultations to name a new PM “will not be surprising,” the daily added, citing political sources.

The Presidency on Sunday postponed the consultations from Monday, Dec. 9 to Monday, Dec. 16, after Dar al-Fatwa told the candidate Samir Khatib that there is Sunni consensus on re-nominating Hariri for the post.

The main political parties, including Hariri’s al-Mustaqbal Movement, had reached consensus on Khatib’s nomination in recent days.

Hariri stepped down on October 29, bowing to pressure from unprecedented street protests.

The protest movement that has swept the country since October 17 has demanded the appointment of an independent technocrat government and an overhaul of the entire political system.