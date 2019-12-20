Tens of Thousands of Civilians Flee Airstrikes on Syria Jihadist Bastion

Tens of thousands of civilians have fled from the southern Idlib region in northwestern Syria to the north of the province amid heavy bombardment this week, the U.N. humanitarian agency said Friday.

"Following the intensification of air strikes and shelling since 16 December in southern Idlib, tens of thousands of civilians are reportedly fleeing from Maaret al-Numan area in southern Idlib governorate to north," OCHA said, adding that thousands more are waiting for the bombardment to ease so that they can leave.