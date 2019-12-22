Report: Govt. May be Formed before Year's End

Prime Minister-designate Hassan Diab might form his government before the end of 2019, informed ministerial sources said.

“The efforts are focused on saving time as much as possible in order to form the government before the beginning of the new year, which means within a week or 10 days, unless an obstacle arises,” the sources told An-Nahar newspaper in remarks published Sunday.

“There is a greenlight for Diab to carry on with his plan, which he wants it to be a salvation plan, and all circumstances will be provided for his success, because any setback will undermine what’s left of the new presidential tenure,” the sources added.

“Should a setback happen, it will be some sort of conspiracy which some inside and outside the country are seeking in order to stir chaos in the country,” the sources added.

An-Nahar also reported that countries concerned with the Lebanese situation are awaiting the PM-designate’s first steps and the standards he will rely on in the formation of the government in order to voice stances.