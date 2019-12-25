Report: Diab Met Aides of Nasrallah and Berri Monday Night

Prime Minister-designate Hassan Diab met Monday night with Hussein al-Khalil and caretaker minister Ali Hassan Khalil – the political aides of Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, a media report said.

“Talks tackled the cabinet’s line-up,” LBCI television reported.

“Diab intended to carry a cabinet line-up to the President this Thursday, but he reversed his decision after he realized that the issue needs further political consultations,” LBCI added.

“Diab had already entered the phase of choosing candidates, picking Shadi Masaad, Demianos Qattar and the ambassador Qabalan Franjieh to be part of his ministerial team,” the TV network said.

It also noted that the nomination of Qabalan Franjieh was the reason that “infuriated” Marada Movement chief Suleiman Franjieh.