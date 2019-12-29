Progress Reported in Govt. Formation Talks

Progress has been made in the ongoing negotiations to form a new government, media reports said.

An-Nahar newspaper said the progress was especially reported following PM-designate Hassan Diab’s meetings with President Michel Aoun and the political aides of Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Speaker Nabih Berri.

“But the conferees decided to wait until after the New Year holiday to allow for further consultations, whether with those who have objections or with the components who back an agreement on the shape, shares and candidates of the government,” the daily added.