France Voices Solidarity with U.S. over Iraq Embassy Attack

French Defense Minister Florence Parly has condemned the attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad by pro-Iranian demonstrators and expressed solidarity with France's coalition partner in a New Year's address to French troops.

"France strongly condemns the attacks carried out against the positions of the international coalition in Iraq and today's attempted incursion into the U.S. embassy compound in Baghdad," Parly told the crew of the French frigate Courbet with whom she rang in the New Year.

In the speech, the text of which was only made public on Wednesday, she also expressed "full solidarity" with the U.S.

Thousands of Iraqi supporters of the largely Iranian-trained Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force marched on the U.S. embassy on Tuesday furious over the deaths of 25 pro-Iranian militia members in U.S. air strikes.

They set a security post on fire, breached one of the compound's outer walls and threw rocks but were repelled by U.S. troops who used tear gas to defend the building.

On Wednesday, hundreds of demonstrators remained outside the embassy, despite orders from the Hashed al-Shaabi militia for an end to the sit-in.

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that Iran would pay a "very BIG PRICE" for any lives lost or damage caused.