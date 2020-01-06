Duel over Christian Seats Delaying New Govt. Formation

A standoff over the distribution of Christian seats is delaying the formation of the new government, media reports said.

“Communication was severed over the weekend between the PM-designate and Minister Jebran Bassil and the exchange of lists stopped,” An-Nahar newspaper reported on Monday.

The obstacle related to the foreign affairs portfolio has “stopped the momentum” of the past days, the daily said.

“The PM-designate has insisted on allocating it to ex-minister Demianos Qattar, but he has faced a veto from Bassil, who wants it for Ambassador Nassif Hitti or Ambassador Charbel Wehbe. The PM-designate has also faced a veto from Bassil on ex-minister Ziad Baroud,” An-Nahar added.