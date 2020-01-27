Months of Strikes on Syria's Hold-Out Idlib

Nine months ago the Syrian regime and its ally Russia ramped up bombardments on Idlib province, the country's last major jihadist bastion after nearly nine years of conflict.

As Syrian forces are poised to enter the province's second biggest city of Maaret al-Numan, here is a look back at the offensive.

- Russian strikes -

On April 26 and 27 Russian aircraft carry out air raids on Idlib and Hama provinces, killing around 15 civilians, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Since January 2019, the region has been under the full control of the jihadist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a former Al-Qaeda affiliate.

Russia insists it targets only "terrorists".

By early May the strikes have forced 150,000 people to flee and knocked 12 hospitals and 10 schools out of action, the UN says.

On June 3 Human Rights Watch accuses the regime and Russia of using banned weapons, including cluster munitions and large air-dropped "barrel bombs".

- Hundreds killed -

There is a new flare-up from June 15 when at least 45 people, including 10 civilians, are killed in air strikes and clashes. Five days later regime bombardment kills another 20 civilians.

On July 22 strikes kill around 50 civilians, most of them at a market in Maaret al-Numan, the Observatory says.

Regime forces make advances in August, including taking the key town of Khan Sheikhun.

On August 31 a Russian-backed truce comes into effect. The past four months of strikes had killed nearly 1,000 civilians, the Observatory says. More than 400,000 had left their homes.

On September 10 Russia carries out air strikes on jihadist targets for the first time since the truce.

With China, it vetoes on September 19 a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire amid warnings of a major humanitarian crisis.

- New escalation -

In a fresh escalation, regime bombardments kill about 13 civilians in Maaret al-Numan on December 2.

From mid-December, regime forces backed by Russian air power intensify their bombing and make steady advances on the ground.

In two weeks, nearly 80 civilians are killed in air strikes and artillery attacks, the Observatory says. Clashes leave hundreds of fighters dead on both sides.

- Syrian advance -

The day before a new Russian-backed ceasefire is due to go into effect, the regime carries out air strikes on Idlib on January 11 that the Observatory says kill around 18 civilians.

There is intense fighting between pro-government forces and jihadists.

On January 21 Russian strikes on Idlib and Aleppo kill at least 23 civilians, including 13 children.

The UN says 38,000 people have fled violence in Aleppo between January 15 and 19.

This adds to some 358,000 displaced from their homes in Idlib, the vast majority of them women and children, since December 1.

On January 26 Syrian forces reach the outskirts of Maaret al-Numan, now mainly deserted but a strategic prize on the highway linking Damascus to Syria's second city Aleppo.