Trump Mideast Plan: France Insists on 'Two-State' Solution

France on Wednesday insisted on a "two-state solution" to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a day after US President Donald Trump unveiled a Middle East peace plan Paris said it would "carefully study".

"France welcomes President Trump's efforts and will carefully study the peace plan he presented," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"A two-state solution, in conformity with international law and internationally-agreed parameters is necessary for the establishment of a just and lasting peace in the Middle East."

France will continue working with the United States and Europe "and all those that can contribute to the achievement of this objective", the statement said.

"It will remain attentive to respecting and taking into account the legitimate aspirations of both Israelis and Palestinians."

Trump on Tuesday promised "a new dawn" in unveiling, side-by-side with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the plan that was angrily rejected as biased by the Palestinians.

But it does speak of a Palestinian state and a Palestinian capital around Jerusalem.