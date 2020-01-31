Cyprus Treats First Suspected Case of Coronavirus

Cyprus said on Friday it was treating its first suspected case of coronavirus after a man arrived from China showing signs of the illness.

A statement by the Mediterranean island's Ministry of Health said: "A Chinese citizen residing in Cyprus who had visited China in the past few days presented symptoms similar to that of the coronavirus."

Authorities in the European Union member state said all protocols were followed for dealing with coronavirus and the man was hospitalized in the capital Nicosia.

"The possibility of influenza A was ruled out after conducting the relevant examinations," the ministry said.

The ministry said it would "further investigate" the incident over the following days while the patient is kept in hospital for treatment.

"This is a suspected case (of coronavirus) and not confirmed," the ministry said.

"We will keep the public informed of any developments," it added.

According to Cypriot daily Phileleftheros, the man was quarantined after arriving at the airport where screening showed he had a high fever.