Clash between Protesters, Mustaqbal Supporters in Central Beirut

A clash erupted Friday at Beirut’s Martyrs Square between anti-government protesters and supporters of al-Mustaqbal Movement.

Internal Security Forces members and army troops immediately intervened and contained the situation.

The Mustaqbal supporters were flocking to the Square to visit the tomb of slain ex-PM Rafik Hariri on the 15th anniversary of his assassination.

MTV said the two sides charged against each other and hurled water bottles and sticks.

Mustaqbal bloc MP Sami Fatfat was present on the scene at the time of the clash and sought to pacify the situation.

“Friction is expected due to the presence of two groups on the street and my presence was not the reason behind the clash,” Fatfat told MTV.

A similar clash had erupted overnight in the area.