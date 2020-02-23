Reports: IMF Asks Lebanon to Peg Dollar at LBP 1,750 or 2,000

An International Monetary Fund delegation wraps up Sunday a three-day visit to Lebanon during which it met with senior political and financial officials.

“The delegation stressed that the starting point for the solutions should be reforms, topped by the electricity file,” media reports said.

“The delegation also asked Lebanese officials to unify the dollar exchange rate and end the discrepancy between the official rate and the rate at money exchange shops,” the reports added.

“There is an inclination to agree on a rate ranging between LBP 1,750 and 2,000, seeing as that would relieve the people, specifically depositors,” the reports said.