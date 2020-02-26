Erdogan Rules Out 'Smallest Step Back' in Syria's Idlib

Turkey will not take the "smallest step back" in Syria's last rebel bastion of Idlib, where several of its army posts have been surrounded, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

"We will not take even a smallest step back in Idlib, we will certainly push the regime outside the borders we designated, and ensure the return of the people to their homes," Erdogan told his ruling party's lawmakers in the parliament in Ankara.