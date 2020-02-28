New Virus Has Infected 83,000 Globally, Caused 2,800 Deaths
A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 83,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
The latest figures reported by each government's health authority as of Friday in Beijing:
— Mainland China: 2,788 deaths among 78,824 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei
— Hong Kong: 92 cases, 2 deaths
— Macao: 10 cases
— South Korea: 2,337 cases, 13 deaths
— Japan: 927 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 10 deaths
— Italy: 650 cases, 15 deaths
— Iran: 388 cases, 34 deaths
— Singapore: 96
— United States: 60
— Germany: 53
— Kuwait: 45
— Thailand: 41
— France: 38 cases, 2 deaths
— Bahrain: 36
— Taiwan: 34 cases, 1 death
— Spain: 27
— Malaysia: 25
— Australia: 23
— United Arab Emirates: 19
— Vietnam: 16
— United Kingdom: 15
— Canada: 14
— Sweden: 7
— Iraq: 6
— Oman: 6
— Russia: 5
— Croatia: 5
— Switzerland: 5
— Greece: 4
— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death
— India: 3
— Israel: 3
— Lebanon: 3
— Pakistan: 2
— Finland: 2
— Austria: 2
— Netherlands: 2
— Georgia: 2
— Egypt: 1
— Algeria: 1
— Afghanistan: 1
— North Macedonia: 1
— Estonia: 1
— Lithuania: 1
— Belgium: 1
— Romania: 1
— Belarus: 1
— Nepal: 1
— Sri Lanka: 1
— Cambodia: 1
— Norway: 1
— Denmark: 1
— Brazil: 1
— New Zealand: 1
— Nigeria: 1
— Azerbaijan: 1