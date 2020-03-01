Turkey Says Pursuing Military Operation against Syrian Regime

Turkey said Sunday it is "successfully" continuing its military operation against the Russian-backed Syrian regime in Syria's northwestern Idlib region but insisted it did not wish to clash with Moscow.

"Following the heinous attack on February 27 in Idlib, operation 'Spring Shield' successfully continues," Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar was quoted as saying by state news agency Anadolu.

"We don't have the desire or intention to clash with Russia," the minister added. Thirty-four Turkish troops have been killed in Syria since Thursday.