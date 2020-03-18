Erdogan Announces $15 Billion Coronavirus Aid Package for Turkish Economy
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday announced a $15 billion package to help the Turkish economy cope with the crisis over the new coronavirus, and urged Turks to leave their homes as little as possible.
He announced a series of measures including tax cuts for businesses and help for low-income households, including those on minimum wage and the retired. He added now was "the time to keep our contact with the outside world at a minimum."
